Suspects reportedly fire shots after trying to steal marijuana plants from backyard, police investigating

By Nicole Heins
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:09 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 2 a.m. Thursday. Police responded to the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and Solar Drive for a “disturbance with shots fired”.

When officers got to the area, they reportedly spoke to two men who lived in a home on Solar drive who say they were woken up by barking dogs. When the men looked outside they reportedly saw a man in their backyard, went to speak with him, and said he was trying to steal their marijuana plants in the backyard.

They reportedly chased the man into the front yard and then cornered him near the intersection. Police say that’s when the suspect called another man from a nearby corner. Police say that man “approached them and began to yell that he was ‘strapped’. He then lifted his sweatshirt, pulled a handgun from his waistband, pointed it at one of the residents, and began firing”.

Police say both the residents and suspects then ran from the scene. No one was hit by gunfire but officers did find fourteen 9mm shell casings at the scene.

The two residents described the suspect in their backyard as a white man wearing a green hooded sweatshirt with black pants and black shoes with blonde curly hair. They also told police the man who fired the gun was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The handgun was described as having a red laser sign attached to it.

If you have any information on this case, call Sergeant Flores at (719) 553-2936 or the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (542-7867).

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

