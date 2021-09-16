Advertisement

Pueblo West volleyball team honors Wiley crash victims

By Jack Heeke
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:15 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Head Coach Casey King told me as soon as his team heard about the crash they knew they wanted to help however they could.

Four teenagers were tragically killed outside the town of Wiley Colorado last Wednesday when their Ford Explorer collided with a semi-truck that was hauling a boat. A fifth teen was hospitalized and remains in critical condition.

A member of the Pueblo West Cyclones volleyball team lost two cousins in the accident and the head coach lived in Wiley for multiple years.

The team’s connection to the tragedy lead them to honor the victims during tonight’s game against the Doherty Spartans.

Both teams wore blue hair ribbons. The team color of the Wiley Panthers; the school that the teens attended.

The Pueblo West gym was also decorated with blue balloons and five posters meant to symbolize each of the teenagers.

The team also held a “miracle minute” fundraiser where fans had one minute to gather as much loose change as possible. The money raised tonight will be donated to the fund which has been set up for the victim’s families at Legacy Bank.

The team’s coach Casey King gave credit to his players and said he is extremely proud of them. He said they were behind most of the ideas for the “blue out” and also said that they are stepping up as leaders in the community.

King continued to praise them saying that many people have been looking for a way to help the victims but did not have an outlet to do so. He said his girls gave them that outlet.

King also said that his team and school are sending their condolences and prayers to the families of the victims who’s lives have been turned upside-down by this tragedy, as well as the teen who is still fighting every day in the hospital, and to the entire Wiley Panther community.

