Pueblo police search for suspect reportedly involved in carjacking, stolen vehicle found

The Pueblo Police department is still searching for the suspect involved in a carjacking that sent one woman to the hospital on Tuesday.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:20 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Police department is still searching for the suspect involved in a carjacking that sent one woman to the hospital on Tuesday. Officers were able to find the stolen vehicle parked at Val-U-Stay Inn & Suites in Pueblo.

Pueblo Police responded to the National Pride Car Wash near Jerry Murphy Boulevard and Montebello Road in Pueblo on Tuesday for a carjacking. Police say a woman was vacuuming her car when a man came up holding a handgun and pointed it at the woman. The man reportedly told the woman to give him her cellphone and when she refused, he asked for her keys.

The woman reportedly refused once again and the woman tried to get in her car and as she went through the vehicle and attempted to shut and lock the doors. The man was reportedly able to get inside the car. Police say the man punched the woman in the face and pulled her out of the vehicle. That’s when the woman reportedly fell headfirst onto the pavement and the man sped away, running over her legs.

Police described the suspect as a short Hispanic man wearing a dark shirt and a silver hangdun.

The victim reportedly has abrasions on her legs and was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok.

If you have any information on this case or the suspect please call Sergeant Flores at (719) 553-2936 or CrimeStoppers at (719) 542-STOP (542-7867).

