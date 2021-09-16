Pueblo County Sheriff’s detention deputy on leave after third DUI

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A southern Colorado sheriff’s deputy is now on leave after a third citation for alleged DUI.

Papers obtained by 11 News show the latest happened just months ago, in June.

The records show Daniel Claus has been cited multiple times, accused of driving impaired. The first two were in 2006, before he was hired by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office. He pleaded guilty to both of those.

A third happened just this past summer.

11 News called The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday afternoon. A spokesperson would not give us a name, but did confirm their office was contacted by the Huerfano County Sheriff’s Office about a deputy.

The Huerfano County sheriff told us Claus was pulled over this June and is now facing DUI charges.

The citation shows Claus was pulled over on June 5 at 5th and Main in Huerfano County. The documents don’t specify which city, but they do show he was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving.

A Pueblo County spokesperson says deputy Claus has been a detention deputy with the county for four years.

In a statement, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said the following:

“We took action immediately when we were contacted by Huerfano county. The deputy is on leave as we continue an investigation by our office and allow him due process.”

Huerfano County says Claus was taken into custody, but then released on a summons because the jail was either full at the time, or the county was trying to keep numbers down due to COVID.

We did ask for a photo of the deputy and the county did not provide one.

Claus is due back in court in October.

A third DUI conviction in Colorado can result in up to one year in prison, losing your license for two years, and up to $1,500 in fines.

