Northbound I-25 closed in Colorado Springs at Cimarron for a crash Wednesday evening
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:24 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - I-25 northbound was closed in Colorado Springs for a crash Wednesday evening.
Police received the call at about 5:48 p.m. At about 6:20 p.m. all of northbound I-25 was closed at the Cimarron exit.
As of 6:45 p.m. the northbound side of the highway was still closed and southbound traffic was backed up to the Bijou exit. Details on how many people were injured or how serious the injuries are were not available.
This is a developing story and this article will be updated.
