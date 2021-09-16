Advertisement

Northbound I-25 closed in Colorado Springs at Cimarron for a crash Wednesday evening

By Tony Keith
Sep. 15, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - I-25 northbound was closed in Colorado Springs for a crash Wednesday evening.

Police received the call at about 5:48 p.m. At about 6:20 p.m. all of northbound I-25 was closed at the Cimarron exit.

As of 6:45 p.m. the northbound side of the highway was still closed and southbound traffic was backed up to the Bijou exit. Details on how many people were injured or how serious the injuries are were not available.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

