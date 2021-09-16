Northbound I-25 closed in Colorado Springs at Cimarron for a crash Wednesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - I-25 northbound was closed in Colorado Springs for a crash Wednesday evening.

Police received the call at about 5:48 p.m. At about 6:20 p.m. all of northbound I-25 was closed at the Cimarron exit.

As of 6:45 p.m. the northbound side of the highway was still closed and southbound traffic was backed up to the Bijou exit. Details on how many people were injured or how serious the injuries are were not available.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

Alert: Due to a multiple vehicle injury crash, I25 Northbound at Cimarron is closed. Expect delays both directions and alternates routes are strongly encouraged. Time to reopening is unknown but will be updated here. @CSPDPIO @CSPDComCenter — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) September 16, 2021

