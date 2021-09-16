Advertisement

Multiple police agencies help catch man who stole vehicle in Colorado Springs, suspect in custody

By Nicole Heins
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police department responded to a call from the Castle Rock police department Wednesday night on reports a vehicle was stolen the previous morning in Colorado Springs.

Castle Rock police tried to stop the vehicle in their jurisdiction but the driver fled and they deployed a Star Chase device, which is a GPS-enabled dart that adheres to the bumper of a vehicle before it left the scene.

Officers were able to track the vehicle as it headed back to Colorado Springs and gave officers the location. Colorado Springs police responded to the area and were able to locate the car before it fled once again. Both Castle Rock and Colorado Springs police officers were able to eventually locate the vehicle in the area near Wood Terrace Drive and Wood Avenue near Downtown Colorado Springs.

Police say a man was driving the vehicle and initially refused to comply with commands but eventually they were able to remove him from the vehicle and take him into custody. That man has been identified as Levi Stewart.

Stewart was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and was later booked into the CJC for motor theft and various other charges.

The stolen vehicle was reportedly returned to the owner.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

