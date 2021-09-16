Advertisement

Mayor says thousands of migrants gathered at US southern border bridge

By KABB, WOAI Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEL RIO, Texas (KABB/WOAI) - Officials said thousands of migrants have gathered under a bridge along the U.S. southern border.

Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano said thousands of migrants are waiting to be taken into custody under an international bridge.

The bridge connects the Texas city with Ciudad Acuña in Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the bridge is being used as a temporary staging site because it is a shaded area, which helps to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Lozano has asked the Department of Homeland Security to assist with the situation.

Rep. Tony Gonzalez, R-Texas, tweeted that Border Patrol agents say it could take weeks to process the large group, and thousands more have arrived.

CBP said Border Patrol is sending more agents to assist with the Del Rio area.

Copyright 2021 KABB/WOAI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still from video
11 CALL FOR ACTION INVESTIGATION: Contractor destroys work inside home over payment dispute
Lamar Taylor mugshot from 2010.
WANTED: Man suspected of killing 2 Elks Lodge members in Colorado Springs
9/15/21 crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs.
Alcohol a possible factor in a crash that closed northbound I-25 in Colorado Springs
Deadly crash in Colorado Springs 9/15/21.
Deadly crash under investigation at I-25 on-ramp from Interquest in Colorado Springs
Wiley School District said the five involved in the crash were all students at the school.
Community in mourning after 4 teens killed in Prowers County crash; 5th teen in critical condition

Latest News

Brief Cool Down Friday
Brief Cool Down Friday
This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. A study by...
Study: Childhood obesity in U.S. accelerated during pandemic
Brief Cool Down Friday
Warmer Thursday
56-year-old Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) (pictured on the right) has been arrested, while...
Suspect arrested in Wis. quadruple homicide investigation; another remains at large
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck