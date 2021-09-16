Advertisement

Instagram looking to tackle users’ body image issues

Research found Instagram can damage mental health and body image, especially among teen girls.
Research found Instagram can damage mental health and body image, especially among teen girls.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:17 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Instagram says it’s looking at new ways to discourage users from focusing on their physical appearance.

This comes after the Wall Street Journal revealed Facebook researchers have repeatedly found Instagram to be toxic for teen girls.

The newspaper reported Tuesday researchers at Facebook, which bought Instagram in 2012, have been conducting studies for three years into how the app affects its millions of young users.

Their research found Instagram can damage mental health and body image, especially among teen girls.

Karina Newton, Instagram’s head of public policy, said Tuesday the photo-sharing platform is increasingly focused on addressing negative social comparison and negative body image.

She said one possibility is to prompt users to look at different topics when they repeatedly view content of that kind.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still from video
11 CALL FOR ACTION INVESTIGATION: Contractor destroys work inside home over payment dispute
Lamar Taylor mugshot from 2010.
WANTED: Man suspected of killing 2 Elks Lodge members in Colorado Springs
Deadly crash in Colorado Springs 9/15/21.
Deadly crash under investigation at I-25 on-ramp from Interquest in Colorado Springs
9/15/21 crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs.
Alcohol a possible factor in a crash that closed northbound I-25 in Colorado Springs
President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing from fire agency officials in Boise, Idaho.
WATCH: President Biden makes national security announcement

Latest News

Governor Jared Polis and First Gentleman Marlon Reis have tied the knot!
Governor Polis and First Gentleman Reis get married in small ceremony Wednesday
Alex Murdaugh is expected to surrender to authorities on Thursday.
Lawyer says Murdaugh to turn himself in on insurance fraud
Florida vaccine advocate Lisa Wilson lost six unvaccinated family members to COVID-19.
Fla. vaccine advocate loses 6 unvaccinated family members to COVID-19 in 3 weeks
The Pueblo Police department is still searching for the suspect involved in a carjacking that...
Pueblo police search for suspect reportedly involved in carjacking, stolen vehicle found
Outagamie County releases audio of 911 call which reported zebras running loose in Seymour
VIDEO: Zebras on the loose spotted in Wisconsin