Advertisement

Governor Polis and First Gentleman Reis get married in small ceremony Wednesday

Governor Jared Polis and First Gentleman Marlon Reis have tied the knot!
Governor Jared Polis and First Gentleman Marlon Reis have tied the knot!(Governor Jared Polis)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:37 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis and First Gentleman Marlon Reis have tied the knot!

The two held a traditional Jewish wedding ceremony Wednesday surrounded by family and friends. The Governor and First Gentleman have been together for eighteen years and have been engaged since December 2020. They have two children, ages 7 and 9.

“The greatest lesson we have learned over the past eighteen months is that life as we know it can change in an instant. We are thankful for the health and wellbeing of our family and friends, and the opportunity to celebrate our life together as a married couple” said Governor Polis and First Gentleman Reis. “After eighteen years, we couldn’t be happier to be married at last.”

Rabbi Tirzah Firestone officiated. Every guest was required to test negative for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still from video
11 CALL FOR ACTION INVESTIGATION: Contractor destroys work inside home over payment dispute
Lamar Taylor mugshot from 2010.
WANTED: Man suspected of killing 2 Elks Lodge members in Colorado Springs
Deadly crash in Colorado Springs 9/15/21.
Deadly crash under investigation at I-25 on-ramp from Interquest in Colorado Springs
9/15/21 crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs.
Alcohol a possible factor in a crash that closed northbound I-25 in Colorado Springs
President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing from fire agency officials in Boise, Idaho.
WATCH: President Biden makes national security announcement

Latest News

More information released on victims in shooting at Colorado Elks Lodge
More information released on victims in shooting at Colorado Elks Lodge
“The wait list can’t wait,” rules for donating your organs if you had COVID-19
“The wait list can’t wait,” rules for donating your organs if you had COVID-19
9.16.21
Warmer Thursday
The Pueblo Police department is still searching for the suspect involved in a carjacking that...
Pueblo police search for suspect reportedly involved in carjacking, stolen vehicle found