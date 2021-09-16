Governor Polis and First Gentleman Reis get married in small ceremony Wednesday

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis and First Gentleman Marlon Reis have tied the knot!

The two held a traditional Jewish wedding ceremony Wednesday surrounded by family and friends. The Governor and First Gentleman have been together for eighteen years and have been engaged since December 2020. They have two children, ages 7 and 9.

“The greatest lesson we have learned over the past eighteen months is that life as we know it can change in an instant. We are thankful for the health and wellbeing of our family and friends, and the opportunity to celebrate our life together as a married couple” said Governor Polis and First Gentleman Reis. “After eighteen years, we couldn’t be happier to be married at last.”

Rabbi Tirzah Firestone officiated. Every guest was required to test negative for COVID-19.

The greatest lesson we have learned over the past 18 months is that life as we know it can change in an instant. We are thankful for the opportunity to celebrate our life together as a married couple.



After 18 years together, we couldn't be happier to be married at last. pic.twitter.com/psBhfEoEny — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) September 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.