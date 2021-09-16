Advertisement

Elitch Gardens hosting first holiday event called ‘Luminova Holidays’

Luminova Holidays featured at Elitch Gardens November 2022.
Luminova Holidays featured at Elitch Gardens November 2022.(Elitch Gardens)
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:35 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Elitch Gardens is hosting its first-ever holiday event this year and will transform into ‘Luminova Holidays’ at the end of November.

We truly are proud and excited to introduce the first-ever holiday event at the Park,” says David Dorman, Elitch Gardens General Manager. “Luminova Holidays promises to be a must-see sensational and sophisticated spectacle and a must-do for Coloradoans of all ages to make lifelong memories at Elitch Gardens.”

The theme park will reportedly change into a winter-wonderland with larger-than-life holiday displays.

Luminova Holidays featured at Elitch Gardens

Something new is coming... 🎄 Luminova Holidays Makes Its Colorado Debut Featuring Santa, Lights, Rides and More! 🎅#ElitchGardens #LuminovaHolidays #BrightenUpYourHolidays Learn more at ElitchGardens.com/Luminova

Posted by Elitch Gardens on Thursday, September 16, 2021

Some of these displays include:

  • Over 3 million dazzling lights
  • 65 ft. Christmas tree
  • 25 ft. snowman that never melts
  • 200 ft. candy cane tunnel
  • Ornaments and presents scaling over 16 ft. tall
  • 300 ft. x 70 ft wall of lights
  • Rides on limited Elitch Gardens attractions
  • Train rides for the kids (and the kids at heart)
  • Interactive activities including light-up hopscotch
  • Strolling holiday entertainers
  • Jolly ol’ Saint Nick and his elves (reservations required)
  • Photo ops galore with immersive light displays
  • And more to come

“This year more than ever we want families and friends to create memories that will last well beyond the holiday season,” says Dixie Baker, co-producer of Luminova Holidays. “We are extremely excited to be making our Colorado debut and to share with Denver the joy and holiday cheer that thousands have experienced when coming to see Luminova!  We are thrilled to be partnering with Elitch Gardens and look forward to brightening up your holidays for years to come.”

Tickets for the event will reportedly be $19.99 each and kids under the age of 2 are free, The event will run from November 26, 2021, until January 2, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Click here to learn more information on Luminova Holidays.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still from video
11 CALL FOR ACTION INVESTIGATION: Contractor destroys work inside home over payment dispute
Lamar Taylor mugshot from 2010.
WANTED: Man suspected of killing 2 Elks Lodge members in Colorado Springs
9/15/21 crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs.
Alcohol a possible factor in a crash that closed northbound I-25 in Colorado Springs
Deadly crash in Colorado Springs 9/15/21.
Deadly crash under investigation at I-25 on-ramp from Interquest in Colorado Springs
Wiley School District said the five involved in the crash were all students at the school.
Community in mourning after 4 teens killed in Prowers County crash; 5th teen in critical condition

Latest News

Photo courtesy: Bustang
Bustang service to Denver Denver Technological Center to resume next week
Pueblo Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 2 a.m. Thursday. Police...
Suspects reportedly fire shots after trying to steal marijuana plants from backyard, police investigating
Instead of immediately acting on the request, U.S. District Judge Robert L. Pitman set an Oct....
Colorado abortion clinics seeing more Texas women since new law passes
Map of the contruction projects for the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project
CDOT will begin military access, mobility and safety improvement project in late September