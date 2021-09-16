Elitch Gardens hosting first holiday event called ‘Luminova Holidays’

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Elitch Gardens is hosting its first-ever holiday event this year and will transform into ‘Luminova Holidays’ at the end of November.

We truly are proud and excited to introduce the first-ever holiday event at the Park,” says David Dorman, Elitch Gardens General Manager. “Luminova Holidays promises to be a must-see sensational and sophisticated spectacle and a must-do for Coloradoans of all ages to make lifelong memories at Elitch Gardens.”

The theme park will reportedly change into a winter-wonderland with larger-than-life holiday displays.

Luminova Holidays featured at Elitch Gardens Something new is coming... 🎄 Luminova Holidays Makes Its Colorado Debut Featuring Santa, Lights, Rides and More! 🎅#ElitchGardens #LuminovaHolidays #BrightenUpYourHolidays Learn more at ElitchGardens.com/Luminova Posted by Elitch Gardens on Thursday, September 16, 2021

Some of these displays include:

Over 3 million dazzling lights

65 ft. Christmas tree

25 ft. snowman that never melts

200 ft. candy cane tunnel

Ornaments and presents scaling over 16 ft. tall

300 ft. x 70 ft wall of lights

Rides on limited Elitch Gardens attractions

Train rides for the kids (and the kids at heart)

Interactive activities including light-up hopscotch

Strolling holiday entertainers

Jolly ol’ Saint Nick and his elves (reservations required)

Photo ops galore with immersive light displays

And more to come

“This year more than ever we want families and friends to create memories that will last well beyond the holiday season,” says Dixie Baker, co-producer of Luminova Holidays. “We are extremely excited to be making our Colorado debut and to share with Denver the joy and holiday cheer that thousands have experienced when coming to see Luminova! We are thrilled to be partnering with Elitch Gardens and look forward to brightening up your holidays for years to come.”

Tickets for the event will reportedly be $19.99 each and kids under the age of 2 are free, The event will run from November 26, 2021, until January 2, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Click here to learn more information on Luminova Holidays.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.