Colorado State Patrol sees increase in motorists not wearing seatbelts this summer

(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:08 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Over the summer, Colorado State Troopers have been seeing more and more motorists not wearing seatbelts and have issued more than 4,000 seatbelt citations; with 85% of those citations being in Colorado.

“To help make Colorado roads a safer place, drivers and passengers need to do their part and buckle up no matter what state they call home,” stated Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “It doesn’t matter how long or short the trip, we see lives lost over ‘excuses’ like discomfort or forgetting. There is no excuse good enough for your loved ones or our troopers – buckle up.”

From Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend, troopers, state transportation, and local law enforcement agencies from Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Wyoming, and Utah came together for the “State2State. Buckle Up.” Campaign.

Troopers say Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona also had higher numbers of citations during this time period.

CSP wants to remind drivers of Colorado’s seat belt laws:

  • Adults — Colorado has a secondary enforcement law for adult drivers and front-seat passengers. Drivers can be ticketed for violating the seat belt law if they are stopped for another traffic violation.
  • Teens— Colorado’s Graduated Drivers Licensing (GDL) law requires all drivers under 18 and their passengers, regardless of their age, to wear seat belts. This is a primary enforcement, meaning teens can be pulled over simply for not wearing a seat belt or having passengers without seat belts.
  • Children— Colorado’s Child Passenger Safety law is a primary enforcement, meaning the driver can be stopped and ticketed if an officer sees an unrestrained or improperly restrained child under age 16 in the vehicle.

