Colorado Springs police investigate stabbing, sending one person to the hospital

Police lights.
Police lights.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:40 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a reported stabbing that happened just after 10 a.m. Thursday near East Platte Avenue and Wasatch Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene they reportedly found a man who said he had been stabbed. Further investigation revealed the man had attempted to assault another man “who then pulled out a knife to stop the assault”.

Police say the first man had an injury to her finger and jaw and was taken to the hospital for his injuries; his current condition is unknown. Officers say the victim in this case “sustained an injury to the face but declined medical assistance”.

The suspect, Deontray Johnson, has been charged with third-degree assault and later booked in the CJC on unrelated notes.

Anyone with information or might have been a witness to this investigation should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

