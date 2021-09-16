Advertisement

CDOT will begin military access, mobility and safety improvement project in late September

Crews will be working on I-25 and Charter Oak Ranch Road
Map of the contruction projects for the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project
Map of the contruction projects for the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:27 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation and SEMA Construction, Inc. will begin construction in late September on two main parts of the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project (MAMSIP).

This project is made up of four road projects in the Pikes Pak region that are all important to the movement of military personal and equipment between military facilities.

In a press release, CDOT says the two safety and efficiency projects include:

  • Interstate-25 – Safety and efficiency improvements
    • The improvements to I-25 addressed in this project are located along an approximately 7.5-mile segment of the corridor beginning at South Academy Boulevard and extending to the Santa Fe Avenue (CO 85/87) exit at Fountain (Mile Post 128), which exits to Gate 19 of Fort Carson.
      • Replacement of two bridges crossing over South Academy Boulevard;
      • Widening of both inside and outside shoulders and installing safety improvements;
      • Concrete surface treatment overlay to provide an improved riding surface for this 7.5-mile segment;
      • Installation of the median barrier the entire length of this corridor;
      • Rehab and widening work on four bridges along the corridor, and
      • Installation of I-25 Southbound deceleration lane at the interchange with Colorado Highway 16.
  • Charter Oak Ranch Road Improvements
    • Improving Charter Oak Ranch Road will remove approximately one-fourth of the trips to
      • Fort Carson Gate 20, improving safety along the Interstate 25 corridor and generating time savings for the post’s personnel.
      • The project involves drainage, structural, and roadway improvements: The road will be rebuilt and widened in the westbound direction from the intersection with Santa Fe Avenue to Gate 19. A roundabout will replace the four-way stop sign intersection with Santa Fe Avenue. Curbing and a sidewalk will be added.

“An efficient road network is critical for national defense access and is part of the foundational mission of our interstate system. We rely on I-25, South Academy Boulevard, and Colorado Highway 94 to move people, vehicles, and supplies to and from our nation’s military installations, and to move people and freight around El Paso County,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.

Crews will reportedly be replacing bridges that have exceeded their lifetime and other bridges in the area. CDOT says this work will “significantly improve safety through reduction in crashes, injuries, and fatalities” and reduce scheduled and unscheduled maintenance and repairs.

“The City of Colorado Springs is delighted that these much-needed transportation projects are moving forward, said Mayor John Suthers. “I would ask motorists that are inconvenienced during the construction phase to keep in mind that the projects will improve access to and from military installations and thereby enhance our national defense.”

The MAMSIP is partially funded by the $18.350 million BUILD grant award from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Click here for more information on the projects

