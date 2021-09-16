Bustang service to Denver Denver Technological Center to resume next week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Bustang route between Colorado Springs, Monument, and the Denver Technological Center is set to resume next week. This service was suspended in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The route will reportedly run four times a day during the week; twice in the morning from Colorado Springs to the DTC and twice in the afternoon in the other direction. It stops at 19 locations between Arapahoe Road and Yosemite Street and RTD’s Light Rail Belleview Station.

“Providing service to the DTC, one of the largest employment centers along the Front Range, will help alleviate commuter traffic between the state’s two largest cities,” said Colorado Department of Transportation Division of Transit and Rail Director Amber Blake. “In addition, expanding the number of trips we currently provide between Colorado Springs and Denver helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provides some congestion relief through the I-25 South Gap project between Monument and Castle Rock.”

Bustang says a one-way ticket from El Paso County will cost $9.

PLEASE NOTE : Public safety measures remain in effect, per federal transit requirements, including:

· Face masks required for drivers and passengers.

· Additional personal protective equipment issued for drivers.

· Hand sanitizer wipes offered to passengers when boarding the bus.

· Coaches cleaned and disinfected upon completion of each route and after completion of each day’s routes, including all seats, safety belt buckles, head rests (front and back), and armrests.

For more information on route locations, schedules or to purchase tickets, click here.

