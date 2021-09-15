Advertisement

Olympians testify in Senate judiciary hearing on FBI handling of Larry Nassar abuse investigation

Simone Biles and others appear before Senate Judiciary Committee.
By Jon Wiener
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:07 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - US Gymnastics stars Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols are testifying before a Senate committee on the FBI’s handling of the Larry Nassar investigation.

Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison, after more than 150 women and girls said he sexually abused them over the past two decades.

The Justice Department’s inspector general found FBI officials investigating the allegations violated the agency’s policies by making false statements and failing to properly document complaints by the accusers.

