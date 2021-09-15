Advertisement

MISSING: 4-year-old in Colorado Springs

Missing child 9/14/21.
Missing child 9/14/21.
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:32 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs were asking for help from the public with locating a missing 4-year-old child Tuesday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m. authorities shared a photo of Franklin Romero Niz. You can see a picture of the child at the top of this article. He was last seen wearing a red and black shirt, black shorts and “baby shark” shoes. He was last seen in the 4100 block of Morning Sun Ave., the neighborhood is near Austin Bluffs Parkway and N. Academy Boulevard on the northeast side of the city. According to Colorado Springs Police, he was last seen at about 6:30 p.m.

If you see the child you are asked to call 719-444-7000. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

