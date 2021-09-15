Advertisement

Local childcare facilities filling up despite kids returning to school

The Learning Experience
The Learning Experience(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:47 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Local childcare facilities are filling up despite kids returning to school.

11 News spoke with The Learning Experience, who has two locations in the Colorado Springs area. Their Banning Lewis Ranch location has seen a steady increase in the last few weeks in parents returning to work and needing immediate childcare.

“We have lots of military families. We have some families that work from home part time, so their children are here part time. We have others that are returning to work full time. Kind of a mix of everything,” said Jaime Chatwin, center director of The Learning Experience.

The Banning Lewis Ranch location has seen more children despite school being back in session.

“Everywhere has a wait-list from what I understand from others when they call,” said Chatwin. “I think it’s throughout because we have military families that are looking to put their children on post, on base, but their wait-lists are extensive so they come here until a spot opens.”

