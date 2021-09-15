Frontier to offer nonstop service from Colorado Springs to Orlando

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Frontier is making it easier to fly south for the winter!

Starting in November, Frontier Airlines will be offering nonstop service from Colorado Springs to Orlando, Florida!

“Orlando is one of Colorado Springs’ top unserved markets, so we’re excited to see Frontier adding this route in time for winter season travel,” said Joe Nevill, Air Service Development Manager for the Colorado Springs Airport.

Though it’s not available until November, flights through early January are already available for booking! Flights will be on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, visit flyfrontier.com or the Colorado Springs Airport website.

