Falcons riding high after 1st Win at Navy since 2011

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A dominant win over Navy on an important day of remembrance.

“It was a great experience. For me it was my first start ever here. It was 9/11 obviously and two great teams playing, two service academies so it carries a lot of weight for both teams. It was just a special day.” said junior linebacker TD Blackmon.

Saturday’s meeting in Annapolis was all Air Force. After falling short the last four tries, the Falcons beat Navy in their house for the first time since 2011.

“The environment was wild, everyone was pumped up, there were a lot of emotions in the air, you could kind of feel it. Just a great atmosphere.” Blackmon said.

The defense put together a complete game, holding navy to only 68 yards of offense on the day. Navy’s 36 total yards on the ground marked the teams lowest rushing total in a game, since 2002.

The win keeps Air Force in contention for the 50th Commander in Chief’s trophy. Winner will be decided when they play Army in the ‘Commanders Classic’ down in Texas, November 6th.

