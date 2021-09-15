Deadly crash under investigation at I-25 on-ramp from Interquest in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed following a rollover crash in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

Colorado State Patrol received the call for the single-vehicle crash just before 3 p.m. The vehicle had rolled along the southbound I-25 on-ramp from Interquest on the north side of the city.

The vehicle involved was a 2003 Honda. The person who died was not publicly identified last time this article was updated at 3:30 p.m.

The public is asked to avoid the area or at least be aware of emergency crews at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.