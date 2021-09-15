COVID-19 vaccine deadline set for active-duty soldiers

WASHINGTON (KKTV) - The U.S. Army announced a deadline for active-duty soldiers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The deadline is Dec. 15, according to a release from the Army sent out on Tuesday.

“This is quite literally a matter of life and death for our Soldiers, their families and the communities in which we live,” said Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, the U.S. Army Surgeon General. “Case counts and deaths continue to be concerning as the Delta variant spreads, which makes protecting the force through mandatory vaccination a health and readiness priority for the total Army.”

Reserve and National Guard units have to be fully vaccinated by June 30, 2022.

Soldier do have the option to request administrative or medical exemptions as outlined in Army Regulation 600-20 and AR 40-562, as well as the new Army Directive 2021-33 that provides supplementary guidance on exemption requests. Soldiers with questions about the safety, effectiveness and possible side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine should discuss them with their health care provider.

