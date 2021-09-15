Colorado Springs snow plow drivers gear up for winter months

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Colorado Springs Public Works Operations and Maintenance Division is prepping their snow plow drivers for the upcoming winter months. Wednesday, more than 100 drivers participated in a mandatory two-day Snow and Ice Control Training session.

Corey Farkas, the Public Works Operations and Maintenance Division manager, tells 11 News drivers will be doing both classroom and hands on training sessions.

“They’re out here learning about everything they need to know about snow today and tomorrow they will be at their perspective barns running all of the routes. It’s a good opportunity to get our new operators familiar with operating these large pieces of equipment with a plow and sander on the back,” says Farkas.

This training session was not able to be held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but both the City and the snow plow drivers are happy to be back.

“It kind of helps everybody adjust the different circumstances if they’re going to run into, different obstacles, different types of work that they’re going to have to do during the snow season. It kind of gives them every aspect of everything they have to know, every single night,” says snow plow driver Kevin Scranton.

Currently the Public Works and Maintenance Division services nearly 6,000 lanes miles across the city of Colorado Springs.

As we move into the winter months, snow plow drivers are going to be working hard as the city is seeing a shortage in employees willing to drive the trucks.

In a press release, the city says they need about 45 people working during a 12-hour-shift to be fully staffed; 40 snow plow operators, three supervisors, one manager, and one staff member at the operations center.

Even while putting in these long hours, Scranton won’t stop making sure Colorado Springs residents get home safely this winter. “The rewarding part is getting people around just like everybody else. Clear down to my wife, we’ve got to make sure everybody gets home safely, gets to work safely, and make sure that they’re all taken care of,” says Scranton.

Click here for more information on the cities winter weather preps. You can also find information on the current plow routes and snow operations here.

