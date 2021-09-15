Advertisement

CDC predicts COVID hospitalizations will drop over next month

By CNN
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:38 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is forecasting the number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations will decrease over the next four weeks.

This marks the first time a downward trend has been predicted since June 23.

The CDC did not make a prediction on whether new cases would increase or not, but the agency is forecasting the number of deaths will remain stable or show an uncertain trend over the next month.

There have been roughly 664,000 COVID deaths in the United States since the pandemic started.

CDC officials admit the agency’s forecasts have not always reliably predicted cases, hospitalizations or deaths in the past.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 9/9/21.
2 people killed after a shooting near the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs; suspect still at large
Police swarm St. Vrain Street, near where the suspect in two bank robberies was captured.
Police: Robber holds up 2 banks Tuesday morning, arrested near 3rd
Stabbing investigation 9/14/21
Man stabbed in the neck at the Widefield Apartments, investigation underway
9/13/21
Fillmore reopened east of I-25 following serious crash Monday night
Missing child 9/14/21.
Missing 4-year-old found safe in Colorado Springs

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
FDA strikes neutral tone ahead of vaccine booster meeting
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry placards as they walk down Sable...
Colorado AG: Probe after McClain death finds Aurora Police racially biased
States with the highest-paying home service jobs
United States Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about...
Simone Biles: FBI turned ‘blind eye’ to reports of gymnasts’ abuse