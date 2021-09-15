Advertisement

Biden to deliver remarks on national security initiative

President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden is slated to deliver remarks on a national security initiative Wednesday afternoon.(The White House)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:19 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is slated to deliver remarks on a national security initiative Wednesday afternoon.

The remarks are scheduled to happen in the East Room of the White House.

Though the White House didn’t specify what the initiative is, media reports out of Australia state that it involves a new technology-sharing defense agreement between the U.S., Australia and Great Britain.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken also met with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne at the State Department.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 9/9/21.
2 people killed after a shooting near the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs; suspect still at large
Police swarm St. Vrain Street, near where the suspect in two bank robberies was captured.
Police: Robber holds up 2 banks Tuesday morning, arrested near 3rd
Stabbing investigation 9/14/21
Man stabbed in the neck at the Widefield Apartments, investigation underway
9/13/21
Fillmore reopened east of I-25 following serious crash Monday night
Missing child 9/14/21.
Missing 4-year-old found safe in Colorado Springs

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
FDA strikes neutral tone ahead of vaccine booster meeting
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry placards as they walk down Sable...
Colorado AG: Probe after McClain death finds Aurora Police racially biased
States with the highest-paying home service jobs
United States Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about...
Simone Biles: FBI turned ‘blind eye’ to reports of gymnasts’ abuse
Hurricane Ida comes as hospitals and their intensive care units are already filled with...
CDC predicts COVID hospitalizations will drop over next month