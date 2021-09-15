Advertisement

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets agree to 4-year, $92 million extension

The Denver Nuggets lock in another starter for the future.
AARON GORDON
AARON GORDON(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:20 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets have agreed on a four-year, $92 million contract extension. His agent, Calvin Andrews, confirmed the deal to The Associated Press. Gordon was acquired by the Nuggets in a trade last March with Orlando to bolster a lineup that included league MVP Nikola Jokic, point guard Jamal Murray and sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr.  Gordon was counted on even more when Murray suffered a torn ACL. The 25-year-old Gordon averaged 10.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in 25 games with Denver. In the postseason, he raised that to 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds as the Nuggets made it to the second round before being swept by the Phoenix Suns.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/14/2021 3:27:53 PM (GMT -6:00)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9/13/21
Fillmore reopened east of I-25 following serious crash Monday night
Search and Rescue helicopter during the Sept. 11-12 operation.
Climber killed after falling from Colorado 14er
Jose Romero-Bizuela
Police: More than $410K in diesel fuel stolen from Springs-area Kum & Gos
Jakob was reported missing in Colorado Springs 9/13/21.
Missing 13-year-old Colorado Springs boy found safe
A police car can be seen at Airport and Audubon early in the morning of Sept. 13, 2021.
Suspect captured in Springs attempted murder case

Latest News

AIR FORCE FOOTBALL
Falcons riding high after 1st Win at Navy since 2011
9/12/21
ViewHouse Sports Blitz: High School sports expert
9/12/21
WATCH: ViewHouse Sports Blitz Dan Hohrmann High School Sports Expert Sept. 12
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs past New York Giants' Adoree' Jackson (22)...
Teddy Bridgewater throws 2 TDs, Broncos pound Giants 27-13