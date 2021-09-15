11 XTRA! Broncos takeaways, Nuggets - Gordon, high stakes for Switchbacks FC

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Look no further for the best sports breakdown in southern Colorado.

1300 XTRA Sports host & voice of Switchbacks FC Ryan Kaufman joins 11 News digital anchor & sports guru Jon Wiener.

- The Broncos blew out the Giants 27-13 in New York on Sunday. How good actually are they?

- Star WR Jerry Jeudy & starting CB Ronald Darby are sidelined indefinitely. Which loss is more concerning?

- The Nuggets signed F Aaron Gordon to a 4 year, $92M extension. Why it’s a good deal for Denver...

- The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC host El Paso in a Mountain Division showdown. What’s at stake tonight?

