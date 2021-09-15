11 CALL FOR ACTION INVESTIGATION: Contractor destroys work inside home over payment dispute

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A video going viral online shows a contractor destroying his own work inside a local home.

Police say they are working to find out if what he did is a criminal or civil matter, while 11 News anchor Catherine Silver is talking to the company and the homeowner.

Terry: “We put weeks into this, thousands of dollars into this.”

The contractor says the homeowner refused to pay them, so they repossessed the tile shower they did. The homeowner tells Silver her roommate let the contractor in while she was at work.

Neighbor: “Sir, please stop. Please stop.”

Terry: “Is somebody going to pay me?”

It’s a contractor confrontation -- caught on camera.

Terry: “You [expletive] [expletive].”

The moment a man decided to take matters into his own hands after his company says this contract “went sour.”

Terry: “Let me tell you something. No contractor in the state of Colorado will fix that when they found out that I took it back because she refused to pay me. No one.”

“I haven’t actually cried about this yet. I think it just hit me,” Amber Trucke told Silver.

Trucke says she hired Dream Home Remodels of Colorado for some renovation work inside her home in Colorado Springs. All that work, now on the floor.

“I don’t have the words for what happened in this room.”

Trucke showed 11 News invoices saying she paid more than $3,000 of a $7,500 bill. She says she was waiting to pay it all off until she could make sure she was happy with the work.

“For the $3,300 I’ve already paid, I now have nothing.”

The company claims she signed a contract. They refused to give 11 News any paperwork, saying they would not share private information. They released this statement saying in part, “Communication broke down and resulted in our company repossessing a tile shower. It has never happened before and is not something that is made regular practice.”

Last Saturday, Trucke was at work when two workers showed up. Her neighbor started recording.

“I tried to reason with them a little bit,” she told Silver.

Neighbor: “That’s not taking back your stuff.”

Jordan: “It is our stuff. This is how we need to take it back.”

The damage is done. Drywall in the next room is cracked too. The homeowner says she will take this to court.

“You don’t need to go into someone’s home and destroy it,” Trucke said.

Police and the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department are looking into the matter. Silver has also reached out to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, which says it has not gotten any other complaints about this company.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.