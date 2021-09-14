COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up parents! Thousands more southern Colorado students now have access to digital and physical library resources.

The largest school district in El Paso County, Academy District 20, recently teamed up with the Pikes Peak Library District, joining District 11 and Harrison School District 2.

The PowerPass just-for-students library card from PPLD, granting access to the library’s digital resources like databases, eBooks, and song and movie downloads. Each PowerPass holder can also check out five physical items at a time from any of the 15 PPLD locations or mobile library services.

“We want to make sure that every student no matter their income level, or their access to physical library locations can access everything that Pikes Peak Library District has to offer,” said Elyse Jones of PPLD.

Students can also access live tutoring, SAT prep tests, foreign language courses and more. PPLD is working to eventually add all school districts onto the PowerPass.

“The goal with implementing the PowerPass was really to remove any barriers for students obtaining a library card and expanding on those existing resources within the school districts for student academic success both in and outside the classroom,” said Jones.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.