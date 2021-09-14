Advertisement

Stabbing investigation underway in Widefield

By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:22 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a stabbing Tuesday afternoon.

Viewers started reaching out to 11 News just before 4 p.m. for a heavy law enforcement presence at the Widefield Apartments along Kokomo Street. Just before 4:20 p.m. the sheriff’s office confirmed there was a stabbing:

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

