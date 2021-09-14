Stabbing investigation underway in Widefield

WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a stabbing Tuesday afternoon.

Viewers started reaching out to 11 News just before 4 p.m. for a heavy law enforcement presence at the Widefield Apartments along Kokomo Street. Just before 4:20 p.m. the sheriff’s office confirmed there was a stabbing:

EPSO on scene of a reported Stabbing that occurred on Kokomo Street in Widefield (map in comments). Media Staging at intersection of Fontaine Blvd. and Kokomo Street PIO is 25 minutes out. pic.twitter.com/ZpoVwmOfD6 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 14, 2021

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

