Springs police: Man arrested after late-night crime spree

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An alleged armed robber is in custody after a busy night of crime.

Police say they arrested suspect Michael Vanpelt, 30, following several carjackings and an assortment of other criminal activities.

The string of crimes started just after 8 Monday night when a man stole a vehicle at gunpoint near Kiowa Street and Wahsatch Avenue.

Less than 30 minutes later, police received back-to-back calls regarding a man waving his gun at vehicles in the area of Murray Boulevard and Vehr Drive.

Just before 9 p.m., another caller reported a man with a gun had just tried to steal his car on Tennyson Avenue near Pikes Peak Avenue and South Academy. That caller was able to get away, but less than five minutes later, a second person in the area called in reporting their vehicle had been stolen at gunpoint.

After a few-hour break, police say the suspect popped up again, this time trying to break into a home on Airport Road just east of Memorial Park. He was still at the home when officers pulled up -- and one of the stolen cars was parked next to the residence.

“Officers observed that [the suspect] matched the description of the carjacking suspect from several calls that occurred on Sept. 13,” a lieutenant wrote in the CSPD blotter.

Police recovered the second stolen vehicle three miles away and say both cars have been returned to their owners.

Vanpelt faces several charges for his alleged crime spree, including aggravated robbery.

