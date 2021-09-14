Advertisement

Sexually violent predator moves near downtown Colorado Springs

Michael Raymond Graham
Michael Raymond Graham(CSPD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:19 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man with a decades-long history of child sex assault is now out of prison and residing in Colorado Springs.

In accordance with state law, police announced Tuesday that 51-year-old Michael Raymond Graham is living in the area of Las Vegas and Tejon just south of downtown. Public notification is required whenever a sexually violent predator moves into a community or changes addresses. Graham is one of 20 SVPs registered with the Colorado Springs Police Department and living in the city.

Graham’s crimes date back more than 30 years, with his most recent conviction in Mesa County in 2017 of attempted sexual assault on a child. Before that, he was found guilty of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and third-degree sexual assault in Arapahoe County in 1990 and attempted sexual assault on a child in Mesa County in 1989.

Graham is described as 5-foot-9 and 265 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He is a white male.

For questions about Graham or any other convicted sexually violent predators, call Detective Rob Meredith of the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7665. More information can also be found by clicking here.

