Serious crash closes Fillmore in Colorado Springs east of I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A busy Colorado Springs roadway was closed Monday night for a serious crash.

Colorado Springs Police received the call at about 6:19 p.m. for a crash along Fillmore Street near Tremont Street. The intersection is just east of I-25. According to police, the crash involved multiple vehicles and last time this article was updated at 6:50 p.m. both directions of Fillmore were closed. Details on possible injuries were not available.

Click here for a live traffic map.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of a major road closure.

#ColoradoSpringsFire working a traffic accident at Treemont and Fillmore extricating driver from vehicle. Traffic blocked in both directions on Fillmore pic.twitter.com/wBLZxmXXaT — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.