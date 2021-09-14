Advertisement

Serious crash closes Fillmore in Colorado Springs east of I-25

9/13/21
9/13/21(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:56 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A busy Colorado Springs roadway was closed Monday night for a serious crash.

Colorado Springs Police received the call at about 6:19 p.m. for a crash along Fillmore Street near Tremont Street. The intersection is just east of I-25. According to police, the crash involved multiple vehicles and last time this article was updated at 6:50 p.m. both directions of Fillmore were closed. Details on possible injuries were not available.

Click here for a live traffic map.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of a major road closure.

