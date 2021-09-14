Advertisement

Pedestrian in Colorado Springs dies from injuries after being hit by car in parking lot

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:58 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person has died from their injuries after being hit by a car in a parking lot over the weekend.

Police say the victim was lying on the ground when they were hit by a pickup pulling into the parking lot Saturday morning. The lot is located on Austin Bluffs Parkway just west of Academy. The crash happened in broad daylight, and investigators do not believe speed, drugs or alcohol were involved on the part of the driver. It’s not clear why the person was on the ground.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries and died the following day.

At the time of this writing, the family has not been notified, so police have not released the victim’s identity.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers; that number is 719-634-STOP.

Saturday’s crash is the 36th fatal crash in Colorado Springs this year, up four from this time in 2020. A third of those crashes have involved pedestrians.

