MISSING: Colorado Springs Police ask for help with locating 13-year-old boy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are hoping the public can help them locate a missing 13-year-old boy.

Police say Jakob Glascock voluntarily left his home in the 4300 block of N. Delighted Circle. The neighborhood is northeast of Palmer Park near N. Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway. A photo of Jakob is at the top of this article.

More information on Jakob is below. Police are concerned because of his age and ask anyone with information to call 719-444-7000.

During the afternoon hours of September 13, 2021, 13-year-old Jakob Glascock voluntarily left his home in the 4300 block... Posted by Colorado Springs Police Department on Monday, September 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.