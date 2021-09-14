Advertisement

Justices say 24/7 video surveillance violated man’s rights in Colorado Springs

gavel generic
gavel generic(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:20 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - The Colorado Supreme Court has ruled that police officers violated a man’s constitutional rights when they installed a video camera on a utility pole near his home and spied on him for months without getting a search warrant.

The Denver Post reports the justices said Monday the 24-hour-a-day, 3-month-long surveillance of the Colorado Springs man’s front yard, house, driveway and part of his backyard violated his Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable searches and seizures.

His conviction and 15-year-prison sentence for drug trafficking were overturned.

Click here for more from the Denver Post.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Teller County Sheriff's Office detectives with the assistance of CBI are investigating a dead...
Teller County Sheriff’s Office, CBI investigating body found
Vandals smashed at least four windows at the county courthouse overnight, along with damaging...
Vandals strike El Paso County courthouse, other downtown buildings
A deputy is seen next to crime tape at Runyon Field on Sept. 11, 2021.
Body recovered in Pueblo park
CSU-Pueblo student-athlete killed in car crash

Latest News

Apparent arson case out of Cheyenne, Wyoming.
WATCH: Authorities need help with an apparent arson case caught on camera in Wyoming
Laramie County Sheriff's Office
WATCH: Apparent arson caught on camera; authorities ask for help after Wyoming store catches fire
Rachael Luff
Missing Colorado Springs woman found safe
Jose Romero-Bizuela
Police: More than $410K in diesel fuel stolen from Springs-area Kum & Gos