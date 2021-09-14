Justices say 24/7 video surveillance violated man’s rights in Colorado Springs

DENVER (AP) - The Colorado Supreme Court has ruled that police officers violated a man’s constitutional rights when they installed a video camera on a utility pole near his home and spied on him for months without getting a search warrant.

The Denver Post reports the justices said Monday the 24-hour-a-day, 3-month-long surveillance of the Colorado Springs man’s front yard, house, driveway and part of his backyard violated his Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable searches and seizures.

His conviction and 15-year-prison sentence for drug trafficking were overturned.

Click here for more from the Denver Post.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)