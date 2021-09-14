Advertisement

Big bears chow down on giant veggies from the Alaska State Fair

By KTUU Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:53 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s an annual tradition that continued Friday when the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center took possession of the leftover veggies from the Alaska State Fair and fed them to the center’s brown bears.

“We’ve been doing this for more than a decade,” center director Trish Baker told KTUU-TV. “The state fair, of course, has all these fabulous vegetables that farmers have grown and competed with, and at the end of the fair, there’s a lot of vegetables.”

Bears dined on cabbages, cauliflower, a giant zucchini and rhubarb. According to Baker, the total amount of homegrown produce weighed between 800 to 1,000 pounds.

“It’s really, really great enrichment for them, and it’s also very nutritious,” Baker said. She added that the bears were setting a good example on the importance of eating your veggies.

Copyright 2021 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9/13/21
Fillmore reopened east of I-25 following serious crash Monday night
Search and Rescue helicopter during the Sept. 11-12 operation.
Climber killed after falling from Colorado 14er
Jose Romero-Bizuela
Police: More than $410K in diesel fuel stolen from Springs-area Kum & Gos
Jakob was reported missing in Colorado Springs 9/13/21.
Missing 13-year-old Colorado Springs boy found safe
A police car can be seen at Airport and Audubon early in the morning of Sept. 13, 2021.
Suspect captured in Springs attempted murder case

Latest News

Samuel Riddell, 55, was arrested and charged with several counts of endangerment and criminal...
Police: Convicted felon tells officers he was shooting at aliens during arrest
Tim Watkins was shot and killed while mountain biking on Sept. 14, 2017.
Four years after a mountain biker’s murder, family pleads for help solving case
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights plead not guilty
Most breakthrough cases of COVID-19 resulting in hospitalization are among older adults and...
US COVID cases drop, deaths rise
California Gov. Gavin Newsom equated the recall vote with Trumpism in remarks Monday.
Stay or go? Californians to decide fate of Gov. Gavin Newsom