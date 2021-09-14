Advertisement

2 banks robbed within an hour in Colorado Springs

Police can be seen on St. Vrain Street behind the Wells Fargo on Sept. 14, 2021. The Wells...
Police can be seen on St. Vrain Street behind the Wells Fargo on Sept. 14, 2021. The Wells Fargo was never robbed, but police say they captured the suspect nearby.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:19 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say two bank robberies in under an hour are likely connected.

Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, the robber held up the Chase Bank at the corner of Lake Avenue and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard. It’s unknown what was taken or if the crook used a weapon.

Less than an hour again, a robber struck again, this time at the TCF at Arrawanna Street and Platte Avenue. A short time after that, police say they caught that suspect near the Wells Fargo at Platte and Circle Drive. The suspect had not made it into the Wells Fargo when they were caught, and it’s not yet clear if they were planning to rob it.

Detectives are now investigating whether the suspect in custody is the same person who robbed the Chase Bank.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

