Advertisement

WATCH: Authorities need help with an apparent arson case caught on camera in Wyoming

By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:55 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KKTV) - The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming is hoping some surveillance video in an apparent arson case will lead to more information on a suspect or suspects.

The crime was caught on camera on the morning of Sept. 7. It occurred at the Supply Sergeant in the 3400 block of Ridge Road, the business is on the east side of Cheyenne. In the video you can see someone break glass near the front of the store with what appears to be a rock before a plastic container with liquid is poured through the window and then tossed in. Moments after the liquid is thrown in, a flaming object comes through the broken window and part of the store catches fire. You can watch the surveillance video at the top of this article.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 307-633-4877 and leave a message.

The sheriff’s office wanted to point out the times on the surveillance video and a still image of a possible suspect pictured below are different, but they are hoping either piece of evidence can help in the case:

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Teller County Sheriff's Office detectives with the assistance of CBI are investigating a dead...
Teller County Sheriff’s Office, CBI investigating body found
Vandals smashed at least four windows at the county courthouse overnight, along with damaging...
Vandals strike El Paso County courthouse, other downtown buildings
A deputy is seen next to crime tape at Runyon Field on Sept. 11, 2021.
Body recovered in Pueblo park
CSU-Pueblo student-athlete killed in car crash

Latest News

gavel generic
Justices say 24/7 video surveillance violated man’s rights in Colorado Springs
Laramie County Sheriff's Office
WATCH: Apparent arson caught on camera; authorities ask for help after Wyoming store catches fire
Rachael Luff
Missing Colorado Springs woman found safe
Jose Romero-Bizuela
Police: More than $410K in diesel fuel stolen from Springs-area Kum & Gos