WATCH: Authorities need help with an apparent arson case caught on camera in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KKTV) - The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming is hoping some surveillance video in an apparent arson case will lead to more information on a suspect or suspects.

The crime was caught on camera on the morning of Sept. 7. It occurred at the Supply Sergeant in the 3400 block of Ridge Road, the business is on the east side of Cheyenne. In the video you can see someone break glass near the front of the store with what appears to be a rock before a plastic container with liquid is poured through the window and then tossed in. Moments after the liquid is thrown in, a flaming object comes through the broken window and part of the store catches fire. You can watch the surveillance video at the top of this article.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 307-633-4877 and leave a message.

The sheriff’s office wanted to point out the times on the surveillance video and a still image of a possible suspect pictured below are different, but they are hoping either piece of evidence can help in the case:

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.