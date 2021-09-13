Voice of the consumer: Senior Law Day to offer free legal advice on Saturday

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In El Paso County, people who are 65 and older only make up about 14 percent of the population. There are more than twice as many people who are between the ages of 25 and 44 living in the county, according to state estimates.

“I think seniors can kind of be overlooked when it comes to the legal aspect of things,” said Britt Kwan, the executive director of The Justice Center.

That’s why The Justice Center is helping put on an event called Senior Law Day. It’s scheduled to be held Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Colorado Springs Senior Center.

“Senior Law Day has been around since 1985, and it was developed for seniors in our community and family members or friends of seniors who are assisting them with these matters, as well,” Kwan said.

There are three topics the workshop will touch on this year, including Less Restrictive Alternatives to Guardianships, How to Be Lawyer-Free When You Retire, and New Legislation including Electronic Wills and Remote Notarization.

“We have a lot of seniors that are curious in these topics, interested in these topics, so setting aside a day to address them and make sure people can come in person, ask questions of lawyers, ask questions of our presenter, and get all their questions answered, that can be a really good thing,” Kwan said.

Due to the pandemic last year, Senior Law Day was fully virtual. This year, it’ll be a hybrid event, meaning you can attend the workshops in person or watch them online. The in-person event will be held at the Colorado Springs Senior Center, located at 1514 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903. There will also be lawyers available at the senior center to speak with you one-on-one for free.

If you’d prefer to participate remotely, the workshops will be recorded, so you can watch them online.

“There’s not really another event like this that focuses on legal topics addressed specifically to seniors,” Kwan said.

Senior Law Day will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To learn more about the event, and to register for it, visit www.justicecentercos.org/seniors. You can also call the Colorado Springs Senior Center at (719) 955-3400 to register over the phone. Even if you don’t sign up in advance, you can still show up to the Colorado Springs Senior Center day-of and attend.

The Justice Center and the El Paso County Bar Association also help put on a free Call A Lawyer clinic every week for anyone who wants to speak with a lawyer. You can call (719) 473-6212 between 7 and 9 p.m. every Wednesday night. Your call will be screened first to find the best attorney to speak with you. Then, you’ll be connected with a volunteer attorney who will give you free legal advice. This is a very popular event, so try to call as close to 7 p.m. as possible, and be prepared to wait.

