Teddy Bridgewater throws 2 TDs, Broncos pound Giants 27-13

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs past New York Giants' Adoree' Jackson (22)...
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs past New York Giants' Adoree' Jackson (22) and Lorenzo Carter (59) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Broncos won 27-13. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By TOM CANAVAN
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:18 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - For the first time since Peyton Manning retired after winning Super Bowl 50, the Denver Broncos may have a quarterback.

All it took was 11 tries. Teddy Bridgewater threw two touchdowns in his first start and the Broncos dominated possession and beat the Giants 27-13 on Sunday, spoiling the return of New York running back Saquon Barkley after a long ACL rehabilitation.

Acquired in the offseason from Carolina, Bridgewater hit 28 of 36 passes for 264 yards, sharing the ball with nine different receivers. The 28-year-old hit Tim Patrick on a go-ahead 2-yard TD pass with :08 left in the half. 

9/12/2021 5:49:13 PM (GMT -6:00)

