Suspect captured in Springs attempted murder case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police have captured an attempted murder suspect following hours of searching Monday morning.

Flashing police lights, crime tape and a crowd of onlookers could be seen in the southeast Springs neighborhood starting around 1:15 Monday morning near Airport Road and Audubon Drive. Police, for now, are remaining mum on details in the case and will not release any information on the suspect, victim, or what occurred.

Officers confirmed with reporter Kasia Kerridge just after 6 a.m. that they had their suspect.

We’re now working to learn more and will update this article as more information is provided.

