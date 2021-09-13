Springs police asking for help locating missing woman

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are calling on the public for help finding a missing woman, last seen over the weekend.

Rachael Luff walked away from her southeast Springs home sometime between 9 Saturday night and 8:30 Sunday morning. Officers searched the neighborhood but were unable to find her. Luff has several medical conditions that require medication and is considered developmentally delayed. Relatives and police are concerned for her well-being.

Foul play is not suspected, police said.

Luff is described as white, 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds with curly light-brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen at her home on Dawn Break Loop, which is near the Valley Hi Golf Course. Police believe she may be trying to hide her identity by covering her face.

Anyone with information on Luff’s location is urged to call 719-444-7000 immediately.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.