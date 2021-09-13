Advertisement

President Biden expected in Denver; talking about ‘Build Back Better’ plan

President Joe Biden visited Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United flight 93 crashed on the...
President Joe Biden visited Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United flight 93 crashed on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. (Source: POOL via CNN Newsource)
By Melissa Henry
Sep. 13, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - President Joe Biden is expected in Denver this week to talk about his tax and spending proposal, called the “Build Back Better” plan.

The $3.5 trillion legislation includes expansions to public health programs like Medicaid, child care, and elder care. The plan also proposes universal preschool, free community college, and a new path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. Congress has yet to decide whether the plan would become law.

In a tweet Sunday, Biden explained the money would come from increasing taxes on super wealthy Americans and big corporations.

While in the west, Biden will also stop in Idaho and California. He is expected to address issues brought on by the Caldor Fire burning near Lake Tahoe. He is also expected to campaign with California Gov. Gavin Newsom ahead of Tuesday’s recall election.

