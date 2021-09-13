President Biden expected in Denver; talking about ‘Build Back Better’ plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - President Joe Biden is expected in Denver this week to talk about his tax and spending proposal, called the “Build Back Better” plan.

The $3.5 trillion legislation includes expansions to public health programs like Medicaid, child care, and elder care. The plan also proposes universal preschool, free community college, and a new path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. Congress has yet to decide whether the plan would become law.

In a tweet Sunday, Biden explained the money would come from increasing taxes on super wealthy Americans and big corporations.

Lower prescription drug costs

Universal preschool

Free community college

Affordable child care

Lower health care costs



That’s what my Build Back Better Agenda means for you. And we’ll pay for it by ensuring the super wealthy and big corporations pay their fair share. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 12, 2021

While in the west, Biden will also stop in Idaho and California. He is expected to address issues brought on by the Caldor Fire burning near Lake Tahoe. He is also expected to campaign with California Gov. Gavin Newsom ahead of Tuesday’s recall election.

