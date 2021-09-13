Advertisement

Police: More than $410K in diesel fuel stolen from Springs-area Kum & Gos

Jose Romero-Bizuela
Jose Romero-Bizuela(CSPD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:50 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police say a ring of thieves siphoned six figures’ worth of diesel gasoline from a convenience store chain over a span of months.

Officers arrested one of the suspects late last week, who allegedly had roughly 750 gallons of fuel on him when he was taken into custody. More arrests are expected.

The investigation started in late April when CSPD was contacted by the senior loss prevention manager for Kum & Go.

“CSPD was contacted ... regarding a crime pattern in which unknown parties were using stolen credit card numbers to purchase large quantities of diesel fuel from their business,” police said.

According to the loss prevention manager, the crime wave started in Denver but moved to the Colorado Springs-Fountain area. Since moving to the Pikes Peak region, the price tag on the fuel stolen came out to an eye-watering $410,000.

“It was believed that the suspects were using full size pick-up trucks that were modified in order to obtain and transport the large quantities of stolen fuel,” police said.

During the investigation, detectives said they witnessed one suspect use phony gift cards at three Kum & Go locations, traveling between the gas stations in a Ford F-250 with a massive fuel tank “that took up the entire bed of the truck.” The cards had allegedly been reencoded with stolen credit card numbers.

Detectives with the CSPD Financial Crimes Unit and patrol officers from the Gold Hill sub-station arrested the suspect on Sept. 10. He has since been identified as Jose Romero-Bizuela and faces charges of identity theft, cyber crime and theft.

Police say they are still identifying other suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Vandals smashed at least four windows at the county courthouse overnight, along with damaging...
Vandals strike El Paso County courthouse, other downtown buildings
Teller County Sheriff's Office detectives with the assistance of CBI are investigating a dead...
Teller County Sheriff’s Office, CBI investigating body found
A deputy is seen next to crime tape at Runyon Field on Sept. 11, 2021.
Body recovered in Pueblo park
CSU-Pueblo student-athlete killed in car crash

Latest News

Spot showers today, better chance Tuesday
Hot Monday
Omo is the first hippo born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in more than 30 years!
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby hippo name reveal!
weather
Weather for the week in southern Colorado
Colorado Springs Fire Department logo
Burn restrictions now in effect in Colorado Springs, unincorporated El Paso County