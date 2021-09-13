Advertisement

Nation’s oldest WWII vet turns 112

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:06 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (Gray News) - Music and a parade of well-wishers filled a residential street Sunday outside the home of the oldest World War II veteran in the U.S.

Lawrence Brooks waved and watched on as the parade moved by to celebrate his 112th birthday.

WDSU reported the gathering was organized by the National World War II Museum. Retired Col. Peter Crean, vice president of education and access, said Brooks’ birthday is one of the days all the museum’s staff looks forward to honoring.

“We all love Mr. Brooks,” Crean said. “He represents so much. He represents a generation that helped save the world.”

NOLA.com reported Brooks served from 1940 to 1945 in the 91st Engineering Battalion.

Crean said Brooks’ secret to a long life was “be nice to people.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. WDSU via CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Vandals smashed at least four windows at the county courthouse overnight, along with damaging...
Vandals strike El Paso County courthouse, other downtown buildings
Teller County Sheriff's Office detectives with the assistance of CBI are investigating a dead...
Teller County Sheriff’s Office, CBI investigating body found
A deputy is seen next to crime tape at Runyon Field on Sept. 11, 2021.
Body recovered in Pueblo park
CSU-Pueblo student-athlete killed in car crash

Latest News

FILE - In this July 31, 2016 file photo, a flood-affected family with their goats travel on a...
Report: Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050
A police car can be seen at Airport and Audubon early in the morning of Sept. 13, 2021.
Suspect captured in Springs attempted murder case
Custer County Search and Rescue logo.
Climber killed after falling from Colorado 14er
A new study from Kyoto University in Japan suggests stress can cause high blood pressure over...
Stress raises blood pressure, risks of heart attack and stroke, study says