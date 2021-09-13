Advertisement

Hospital to stop delivering babies as maternity workers resign over N.Y. vaccine mandate

By Brendan Straub, Diane Rutherford and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:12 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY/Gray News) - Lewis County General Hospital will stop delivering babies after Sept. 24 because too many maternity unit workers have resigned over COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

That’s according to Lewis County Health System CEO Gerald Cayer, who held a news conference Friday in Lowville, WWNY reported.

He said six employees in the maternity unit resigned rather than get a COVID-19 shot, and another seven are undecided.

According to Cayer, the hospital will be unable to safely staff the unit and will pause delivering babies after Sept. 24.

He said he hopes this is a temporary situation and will work with the state Department of Health to make sure the unit won’t permanently close.

“If we can pause the service and now focus on recruiting nurses who are vaccinated, we will be able to reengage in delivering babies here in Lewis County,” said Cayer.

Cayer said 165 hospital employees have yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19; that’s 27 percent of the workforce.

The other 464 workers, or 73 percent of employees, have gotten their shots, he said.

In August, the state announced all health care workers at hospitals and longterm care facilities across New York would be required to have gotten at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination by Sept. 27.

Cayer said the announcement prompted 30 workers to get vaccinated, while another 30 resigned.

“Our hope is as we get closer (to the deadline), the numbers will increase of individuals who are vaccinated, fewer individuals will leave and maybe, with a little luck, some of those who have resigned will reconsider,” he said. “We are not alone. There are thousands of positions that are open north of the Thruway, and now we have a challenge to work through, you know, with the vaccination mandate.”

He added that Lewis County, as a whole, has the state’s highest seven-day average percentage of positive COVID-19 test results reported over the last three days.

Copyright 2021 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Vandals smashed at least four windows at the county courthouse overnight, along with damaging...
Vandals strike El Paso County courthouse, other downtown buildings
Teller County Sheriff's Office detectives with the assistance of CBI are investigating a dead...
Teller County Sheriff’s Office, CBI investigating body found
A deputy is seen next to crime tape at Runyon Field on Sept. 11, 2021.
Body recovered in Pueblo park
CSU-Pueblo student-athlete killed in car crash

Latest News

weather
Weather for the week in southern Colorado
Search and Rescue helicopter during the Sept. 11-12 operation.
Climber killed after falling from Colorado 14er
Vaccine
FDA experts among group opposing US booster shot plan
The U.S. Capitol is the site of a congressional 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Monday.
Congress holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony
Monday is the first day back of the new school year for thousands of children in the New York...
School starts for 1 million NYC kids amid new vaccine rules