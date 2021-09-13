Advertisement

CSU Pueblo student killed in car crash

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -A CSU Pueblo student-athlete is dead after a crash late Saturday night.

The school says Jillian Abrian, a member of the swimming and diving team, was killed. She was 20-years-old. Jillian was in her third year at CSU Pueblo, pursuing a degree in Business Administration.

The crash happened on Baxter road, out east in Pueblo County. CSU Pueblo posted a statement on their website. They say two other students were also involved in the crash. One is in critical condition. The other is already out of the hospital.

The school hopes to share more information about a campus-wide vigil or service in the coming days. Counseling services are also available 24-7 for students with the CSU Pueblo Counseling Center at 719-549-2838.

