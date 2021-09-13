Advertisement

Climber killed after falling from Colorado 14er

Custer County Search and Rescue logo.
Custer County Search and Rescue logo.(custersar.org)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:01 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A climber was killed on a Colorado 14er over the weekend after falling hundreds of feet off the mountain.

Custer County Search and Rescue confirmed Sunday it had recovered the body of the 44-year-old male climber.

The climber was reported missing Saturday after failing to return from climbing Crestone Peak and Crestone Needle, a pair of conjoined 14ers in Custer County. A team flew over the mountains and spotted the climber’s body roughly 300 feet below the ridge that connects the peaks.

“It appeared as though the climber had fallen and sustained fatal injuries,” Custer County Search and Rescue wrote in a Facebook post.

Search and Rescue said that because of how treacherous the terrain is in that location and the difficulty of the recovery, the team decided it was safest to wait until first light Sunday to commence the operation.

“On Sunday, Sept. 12, four CCSAR Technical Rope Rescue team members were inserted via DFPC [Division of Fire Protection and Control-Canon City] helicopter into the field to begin climbing to reach the subject. The terrain in this area has loose, crumbling rock, which increased the difficulty for the search teams. T he team reached the subject at approximately 1020. He was airlifted out to the Saguache County coroner. All teams were out of the field by 1430. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of this climber,” Custer County Search and Rescue said.

Bagging the Crestone peaks is one of the more dangerous climbing endeavors in the state, and falls and other accidents do happen most seasons. Custer County SAR says the climber killed over the weekend was experienced and prepared, but even so, should not have set out alone.

“Custer County Search and Rescue would like to remind the public and recreational climbers that climbing solo can increase the risk of a catastrophic event. This climber was well-prepared, carried a Garmin inReach, and had extensive climbing experience. Even with the best preparation, accidents happen, and the consequences are much more severe when miles into the backcountry. We advise that you research your route, know your limits, and carry enough food, water and gear to spend an extra night out at elevation. For more information on climbing in this area, go to Custersar.org and click on Rescue Patterns. Stay safe out there.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Vandals smashed at least four windows at the county courthouse overnight, along with damaging...
Vandals strike El Paso County courthouse, other downtown buildings
Teller County Sheriff's Office detectives with the assistance of CBI are investigating a dead...
Teller County Sheriff’s Office, CBI investigating body found
A deputy is seen next to crime tape at Runyon Field on Sept. 11, 2021.
Body recovered in Pueblo park
CSU-Pueblo student-athlete killed in car crash

Latest News

A police car can be seen at Airport and Audubon early in the morning of Sept. 13, 2021.
Suspect captured in Springs attempted murder case
Jenna Middaugh
Voice of the consumer: Senior Law Day to offer free legal advice on Saturday
President Joe Biden visited Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United flight 93 crashed on the...
President Biden expected in Denver; talking about ‘Build Back Better’ plan
With schools reopening and the delta variant causing more infections among kids, many parents...
COVID-19 vaccine for children may be ready by October, experts say