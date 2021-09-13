Advertisement

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby hippo name reveal!

Omo is the first hippo born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in more than 30 years!
Omo is the first hippo born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in more than 30 years!(Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:27 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Meet Omo!

This 9-week-old cutie has a name at last!

As you watch some hippo cuteness above, here are some fun facts about the zoo’s newest addition!

· Omo was born July 20, 2021.

· Mom: Zambezi [zam-BEE-zee]

· Dad: Biko [BEE-koh]

· Omo is the first hippo born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in 32 years.

· Omo weighs close to 200 pounds. Mom, Zambezi, weighs over 3,000 pounds.

· Omo is growing his first teeth and tusks.

· Omo is still nursing and is starting to ‘mouth’ on dry foods, like the hay and produce his mom eats.

· Guests can visit all four CMZoo hippos in Water’s Edge: Africa, the Zoo’s newest exhibit.

Read more about Omo here and here!

