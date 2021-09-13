Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby hippo name reveal!
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Meet Omo!
This 9-week-old cutie has a name at last!
As you watch some hippo cuteness above, here are some fun facts about the zoo’s newest addition!
· Omo was born July 20, 2021.
· Mom: Zambezi [zam-BEE-zee]
· Dad: Biko [BEE-koh]
· Omo is the first hippo born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in 32 years.
· Omo weighs close to 200 pounds. Mom, Zambezi, weighs over 3,000 pounds.
· Omo is growing his first teeth and tusks.
· Omo is still nursing and is starting to ‘mouth’ on dry foods, like the hay and produce his mom eats.
· Guests can visit all four CMZoo hippos in Water’s Edge: Africa, the Zoo’s newest exhibit.
