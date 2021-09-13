Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby hippo name reveal!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Meet Omo!

This 9-week-old cutie has a name at last!

As you watch some hippo cuteness above, here are some fun facts about the zoo’s newest addition!

· Omo was born July 20, 2021.

· Mom: Zambezi [zam-BEE-zee]

· Dad: Biko [BEE-koh]

· Omo is the first hippo born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in 32 years.

· Omo weighs close to 200 pounds. Mom, Zambezi, weighs over 3,000 pounds.

· Omo is growing his first teeth and tusks.

· Omo is still nursing and is starting to ‘mouth’ on dry foods, like the hay and produce his mom eats.

· Guests can visit all four CMZoo hippos in Water’s Edge: Africa, the Zoo’s newest exhibit.

Read more about Omo here and here!

