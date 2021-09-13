Advertisement

Burn restrictions now in effect in Colorado Springs, unincorporated El Paso County

Colorado Springs Fire Department logo (KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:19 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Burn restrictions are going into effect in Colorado Springs and parts of greater El Paso County.

Starting Monday, the following is and isn’t allowed in the city:

Violators of the city order could face up to a $2,500 fine or time in jail.

Also Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is implementing stage one fire restrictions in unincorporated parts of the county. The order is similar to the city order, and prohibits the following:

1. Open fire and open burning, except:

a. Fires and campfires within permanently constructed fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds, or private residences in areas cleared at least 3′ of all flammable materials.

b. Fires in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds, or private residences contained within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves, fire pits or appliances; liquid propane (LPG), or natural gas; cleared at least 3 feet of all flammable materials, with flames lengths not exceeding 2 feet.

c. Fires for which a permit has been obtained by the local fire protection district dating after the restriction date.

2. The sale or use of fireworks.

3. Outdoor smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren of and cleared of all flammable materials.

